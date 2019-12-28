MISSISSAUGA -- Two men are dead after they were both found suffering from a stab wound at a residence in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the address near The Collegeway and Winston Churchill Boulevard just before 1 a.m. for a disturbance call.

Once on scene they located the two males.

One of them was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police say that there are “no suspects believed to be outstanding at this time.”

Members of the Peel Regional Police Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB)are currently on scene.