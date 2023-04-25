Two men charged with attempted murder in 2022 machete attack at Brampton home

Peel police have charged two men with numerous offences including attempted murder in connection with an armed break-and-enter at a Brampton home last year that left one victim seriously injured after they were struck with a machete.

Police say that at around 6:20 a.m. on Mar. 5, 2022, six people were present at a residence in the area of Mayfield Road and Marysfield Drive when multiple suspects allegedly broke in, damaged windows and other property and assaulted the victims.

“One victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition after being struck with a machete,” Peel police said in a Tuesday press release.

“The other victims suffered minor injuries and were cleared at the scene by paramedics.”

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged two 22-year-old Brampton men in connection with the incident.

Abhishek Abhishek and Harmandeep Behleem have been charged with a combined 17 offences. They include attempted murder, two counts each of assault and breaking-and-entering.

Both individuals were held for bail hearings and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.