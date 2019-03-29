

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two suspects have been charged and another is being sought in connection with an attempted murder investigation in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on March 22 near the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police said that a 42-year-old male suspect approached a man and struck up a conversation. The man was lured a short distance away where he was allegedly attacked by three suspects, police said.

Investigators said the man was stabbed and struck over the head with a piece of lumber.

Two suspects, who police have identified as Toronto residents Andrew Footit, 42, and David MacKinnon-Desmond, 24, have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Footit appeared in court on March 23 and MacKinnon-Desmond was scheduled to appear on March 26.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they are still searching for a third suspect.

Steven Kishna, 28, of Toronto is wanted for attempted murder. Police have described him as standing five-foot-eight and weighing about 160 pounds. He has a manicured beard and investigators said he was last seen wearing brown and black Timberland style boots, dark green pants and a dark green jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.