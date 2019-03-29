Two suspects have been charged and another is being sought in connection with an attempted murder investigation in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on March 22 near the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police said that a 42-year-old male suspect approached a man and struck up a conversation. The man was lured a short distance away where he was allegedly attacked by three suspects, police said.

Investigators said the man was stabbed and struck over the head with a piece of lumber.

Two suspects, who police have identified as Toronto residents Andrew Footit, 42, and David MacKinnon-Desmond, 24, have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Footit appeared in court on March 23 and MacKinnon-Desmond was scheduled to appear on March 26.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they are still searching for a third suspect.

Steven Kishna, 28, of Toronto is wanted for attempted murder. Police have described him as standing five-foot-eight and weighing about 160 pounds. He has a manicured beard and investigators said he was last seen wearing brown and black Timberland style boots, dark green pants and a dark green jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.