Two men charged in shooting outside Mississauga apartment tower
The scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Friday Nov. 23, 2018 is seen from Chopper 24.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:25AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:28AM EDT
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a 22-year-old woman was shot and critically injured outside a Mississauga apartment tower last fall.
On Nov. 23, 2018, at about 2:30 p.m., the 22-year-old female victim was struck by gunfire outside an apartment at Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive.
She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition but has since recovered.
After a lengthy investigation, two suspects were identified and the first one, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address, was taken into custody on Sunday.
He was charged with one count of attempted murder and several firearms offences.
A second suspect, identified only as a 30-year-old man from Mississauga, was charged with attempted murder.
Both were held in custody for bail hearings at the Brampton courthouse.