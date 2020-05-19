TORONTO -- Toronto police have charged two men in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old man who was gunned down in broad daylight at an Etobicoke plaza last year.

Gunfire rang out in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2019.

Witnesses at a nearby restaurant said they heard two volleys of shots before seeing a suspect flee toward a getaway vehicle.

Emergency crews found a male victim lying on the sidewalk outside of the UPS Store. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

The victim has since been identified as Antonio Fiorda of Maple.

Toronto police said at the time that it appeared that the shooting at the crowded plaza was targeted and confirmed that the suspects fled in a vehicle.

A suspect vehicle was later located and recovered by police after it had allegedly been set on fire, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Toronto police also said they arrested a suspect on Tuesday in connection with the killing.

Saaid Mohiadin, 29, of Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder.

A Toronto teen is also facing a charge in connection with the murder.

Jordan Thompson, 18, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Both men are scheduled to make a court appearance via video link on Wednesday morning.