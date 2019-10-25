

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been charged with second-degree murder after a 19-year-old was fatally shot in Vaughan three months ago.

York Regional Police said they were called to investigate a shooting around 2 a.m. on Aug. 10 after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has since been identified as Toronto resident Azando Fearon, died from his injuries.

After an investigation, police were able to determine that the shooting took place at around 1:45 a.m., outside a residence near Cranston Park Avenue and Ridgeway Court.

The suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured vehicle, police said.

On Thursday, investigators executed search warrants in both Vaughan and Toronto. Two men were taken into custody.

Vaughan resident Babatunji Fasoranti, 18, and Jahvon Powell, 18, of Toronto, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Fasoranti is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22 and Powell is expected to appear on Jan. 19, 2019.

Both suspects are being held in custody.

The charges have not been proven in court.