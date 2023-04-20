Two men charged in 2021 fatal Scarborough shooting

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Scarborough nearly two years ago.

Police announced the arrests in the homicide of Keron Brathwaite in a news release issued Thursday.

Brathwaite and a woman were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds in a townhouse complex near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road in the early morning hours of June 11, 2021.

Keron Brathwaite is seen in this undated photo. The 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Scarborough on June 11, 2021. (Toronto Police Service)

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspects as Jordan Mendez and Leighton Hopkinson, who are both 29 years old. They are each facing first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police said the men are scheduled to appear in court via video on Friday.