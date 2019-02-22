

Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a TSN employee in December in Etobicoke.

On Dec. 12, officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard around 6 p.m. for reports of a collision. Investigators said it appeared as though the vehicle had travelled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Police said they found 29-year-old Jonathan Gayle-West inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colleagues confirmed that Gayle-West was a story editor with TSN and worked on the show Jay and Dan, BarDown and at the radio station TSN 1050. He was planning on auditioning for an on-air role with the sports network, his coworkers said.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that two suspects were taken into custody on Feb. 20 in connection with the shooting.

Toronto residents Samir Adem, 18, and Salman Ahmed, 18, have both been charged with second-degree murder.

They appeared in court on Thursday.