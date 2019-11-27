TORONTO -- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of violent robberies targeting taxi drivers and one retail store worker in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police arrested two suspects on Nov. 23 at around 10 p.m. after spotting the pair driving in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Officers said they located items from the robberies and an “air soft” pistol at the time of the arrests.

According to police, the suspects allegedly robbed five taxi cabs and one retail store between Nov. 20 and Nov. 23 of this year.

It is alleged that in the robberies the male suspects entered the store and taxi cabs with a disguise, and one suspect was armed with a knife or handgun pointed towards the victims. After taking cash and other items, they would flee on foot, according to police.

Joshua Ojo-Ukana, 19, of Toronto was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including five counts of dangerous weapons and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

The second suspect was charged with the same offences, but cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said they are still looking for a third male suspect, but no description has been provided.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 41-222-TIPS (8477) or online at 222tips.com