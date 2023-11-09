Two men charged after 17 stolen vehicles worth $1.5 million recovered from Burlington warehouse

TORONTO
    Two men from Brampton have been arrested after more than a dozen stolen vehicles estimated to be worth $1.5 million were recovered from a Burlington warehouse.

    Halton Regional Police said, last month, members of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force identified two men suspected of shipping stolen vehicles overseas.

    During their investigation, officers observed several stolen vehicles entering an industrial warehouse in Burlington. The vehicles were later seen being loaded onto shipping containers.

    Shortly after, Halton police, in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency, inspected the containers and discovered 17 stolen vehicles.

    A search warrant was executed at the warehouse on Oct. 24, and as a result, officers took two men into custody.

    In a news release on Thursday, the suspects were identified as 39-year-old Maxwell Asante and 37-year-old Isaac Osei Appiah.

    Asante is facing nine counts of trafficking stolen property obtained by crime, while Appiah has been charged with six counts of trafficking stolen property obtained by crime.

    Police said an arrest warrant had been issued for a third male suspect, but they have not released his identity or description.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

