Two men caught filming 'up skirt videos' at busy downtown Toronto intersection: police

Toronto police have charged two men after they were caught allegedly recording “up skirt” videos of females at a busy downtown intersection.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said an on-duty officer was in the area of University Avenue and Queen Street West on July 29 at approximately 5 p.m.

At that time, the officer observed two men filming up the skirts of females in the area without their consent, police said.

Toronto residents Ghasan Alesayi, 32, and Chun Fai Choy, 32, were both arrested for voyeurism and each charged with secretly observe/record person for sexual purpose. Both suspects were scheduled to attend a bail hearing on July 30.

Police released images of the suspects on Tuesday as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-5500. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers online or at 416-222-TIPS (8477).