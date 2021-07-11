TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police say one of two men struck by a train in Brampton this morning sustained life-altering injuries.

The incident occurred near Church and Mill streets at around 7 a.m.

According to police, two men were spotted hanging out on the train tracks when they were struck by a freight train.

Both males were taken to hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

