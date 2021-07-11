Advertisement
Two males struck by freight train in Brampton rushed to hospital
Published Sunday, July 11, 2021 9:42AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 11, 2021 9:43AM EDT
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
Share:
TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police say one of two men struck by a train in Brampton this morning sustained life-altering injuries.
The incident occurred near Church and Mill streets at around 7 a.m.
According to police, two men were spotted hanging out on the train tracks when they were struck by a freight train.
Both males were taken to hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.
Police say one of the victims sustained life-altering injuries.