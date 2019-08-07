

CTV News Toronto





A daylight shooting in the city’s north end on Wednesday has left two male victims with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue and Rochefort Drive at around 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.



The scene of a shooting on August 7, 2019 is seen from above. (CTV News Toronto)

Responding officers said they arrived on scene shortly after the call and located a male victim. About an hour later, officers said they located a second victim.

Both victims were transported from the scene to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At the scene, investigators said they located a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

Two masked men fled the area in a black sedan, police said. No further suspect descriptions have been provided thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.