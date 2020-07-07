TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog is now investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a domestic incident in the area of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East shortly before 4 p.m.

According to Hamilton police, a male suspect involved in the incident was armed with a gun.

Police said the armed male sustained “significant injuries” after shots were fired.

Hamilton paramedics said two males were transported to a local trauma center. One of them was in life-threatening condition, while the other was in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday evening, Insp. Treena MacSween confirmed an officer was involved in the shooting.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has since invoked its mandate.

There are no further details about the incident so far.