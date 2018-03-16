

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





A five-vehicle crash in Mississauga has sent three people to hospital and police on the hunt for two people who ran from the scene.

Police say a vehicle carrying three people suddenly drifted from the southbound lanes into the oncoming lanes of Winston Churchill Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Friday.

Four northbound vehicles were struck.

Two men from the first vehicle ran from the scene, leaving an injured female passenger behind.

Two drivers from the other vehicles were also injured though no one suffered serious injuries.

Police told CP24.com they don’t know what led the car to drift and confirmed they were not being chased by police at the time.

The k-9 unit has been sent to the scene to help search for the men but police said they have a lead on the suspects’ identities.

Police also said there is no indication the vehicle they were driving was stolen.

Meanwhile, Winston Churchill Boulevard has been closed in both directions at Thomas Street to accommodate the police investigation.