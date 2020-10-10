Advertisement
Two males in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Brampton
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 7:26AM EDT
BRAMPTON -- Two males have serious injuries after a stabbing in Brampton late Friday night.
Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing at around 11:50 p.m. in the area of Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive.
Two males were found with stab wounds and were rushed to hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made.
The area is closed as police investigate.