Two males in hospital after Brampton crash

Two males are in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Richvale Drive North.

One vehicle flipped over and crashed through a fence. The vehicle can be seen next to a residential pool.

Police say one male was transported to a trauma centre with unknown injuries and another male was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Sandalwood Parkway eastbound is closed to Kennedy Road and westbound to Royal Palm Drive, and Richvale Drive northbound is closed at Mount Pleasant Drive and southbound to Cassander Crescent for an investigation.