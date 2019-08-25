

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say that two people have been injured following a shooting in North York.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Tree Sparroway, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue, after receiving multiple calls about a shooting.

Toronto paramedics said that two male victims had sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Inst. Norm Proctor told reporters at the scene that a particular unit in the building was targeted and that the incident had “earmarks of gang activity.”

Police said that 10 shell casings were recovered in the area. The victims, Proctor said, were in front of the unit when the shooting occurred.

"We're canvassing residents in the area to try to find out exactly what transpired," said Proctor.