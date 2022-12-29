Two Lotto 6/49 tickets worth $2.5 million each sold in the GTA
Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw saw two tickets sold in the Greater Toronto Area hit the Classic Draw jackpot worth $2.5 million apiece.
The tickets were sold in Mississauga and Toronto and matched all six winning numbers of 2, 10, 16, 17, 24, and 26.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says one Encore prize-winning ticket of $100,000 was also sold in Toronto.
Winning tickets must be claimed within one year of the draw date before they expire.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Dec. 31 and offers a $44-million Gold Ball Draw and a fixed $5-million Classic Draw.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU WIN THE LOTTERY
lf you find yourself with a winning ticket, Pattie Lovett-Reid, former chief financial commentator for CTV News, has some advice.
Lovett-Reid's first tip is to resist telling anyone, at least not right away.
“Family, friends, charities, they all come knocking, and you may be unprepared in terms of how to respond,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that you don’t respond and you don’t give, because I think you do. I also think you get to spend, but you need to know what to save. So you have to have a plan.”
Lovett-Reid said a big lottery win, or any sudden windfall, should be followed up with a call to a lawyer, accountant or financial adviser.
She also suggests three simple rules: spend some, give some, and save some.
