Two Lotto 6/49 tickets worth $2.5 million each sold in the GTA

Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern

Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak -- and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.

  • Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail

    A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.

    Nicous Spring died following an altercation inside the Bordeaux jail in Montreal on Dec. 24, 2022. (Facebook)

  • Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year

    Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who shone on some of the sport's biggest stages in 2022, is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Auger-Aliassime is the third tennis player in history to receive the honour -- awarded annually since 1932 -- after Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Decathlete Damian Warner won the award last year.

  • Hit and run in Leamington

    A 72-year-old woman is recovering from minor physical injuries after being struck by a vehicle that didn’t remain at the scene, according to police.

  • Beach air show coming to Windsor-Essex

    A new kind of air show will take to the skies over Windsor-Essex in 2023. ‘Wings over Windsor’ has announced the inaugural Beach Edition Air Show taking place over Lake Erie from the Leamington waterfront.

