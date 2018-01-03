

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead after an SUV slammed into a pole in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough early this morning.

The collision occurred near Warden Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

Paramedics said it appears the driver of the vehicle lost control, went airborne, and wrapped the SUV around a pole.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

“We don’t have information as to the genders or in terms of their identities. We are still trying to ascertain that,” Const. Prash Niranjan told reporters at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Speed and weather conditions will be examined when determining possible causes for the crash, Niranjan said.

“The vehicle’s computer system will be downloaded to check for what was happening prior to the collision,” he added.

Two eastbound collector lanes are currently open at Warden Avenue but the remaining collector lanes, in addition to all express lanes, remain closed.

The TTC says the crash is also delaying transit routes in the area.

Niranjan said police hope the highway will fully reopen by noon.

“We do have specialized machinery on scene there. We will try to remove the vehicle off the pole first and then we will see if we can get the deceased out of the vehicle. If not, what will happen at that point is the vehicle will be transported the Centre of Forensic Science where we will try to extract the victims out of the vehicle,” he said.

“Before we open up the highway to the travelling public, we are going to make sure the integrity of the pole is not compromised in any way. So that is something that will take time.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact the Toronto detachment of the OPP.