    • Two injured, one transported to hospital following stabbing in downtown Toronto

    Crews are on scene following a stabbing that happened Sunday morning in downtown Toronto. (Courtney Heels/CP24) Crews are on scene following a stabbing that happened Sunday morning in downtown Toronto. (Courtney Heels/CP24)
    Two people have been injured following an assault with a weapon in downtown Toronto that happened Sunday morning.

    Police say that they responded to reports of a man stabbed in the abdomen at 6:40 a.m. in the College street and Augusta avenue area.

    According to paramedics, a man in his 20s has been transported to hospital with serious stab wound injuries. Paramedics say that another person was assaulted and is being treated on scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

    One person has been taken into custody, according to police.

    Police are currently on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

