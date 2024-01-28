Two injured, one transported to hospital following stabbing in downtown Toronto

Two people have been injured following an assault with a weapon in downtown Toronto that happened Sunday morning.

Police say that they responded to reports of a man stabbed in the abdomen at 6:40 a.m. in the College street and Augusta avenue area.

According to paramedics, a man in his 20s has been transported to hospital with serious stab wound injuries. Paramedics say that another person was assaulted and is being treated on scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person has been taken into custody, according to police.

Police are currently on scene as the investigation is ongoing.