TORONTO -- Police say two people have been injured, one critically, following a disturbance in Hamilton.

It happened near Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue.

In a tweet, police said they were called to the area for reports of a disturbance.

Two people were transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, police say, sustained life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is now in custody but police have not released the suspect’s name or what charges they are facing.