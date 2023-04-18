Two injured after vehicle drove into construction pit next to QEW in Mississauga

Two people have been taken to hospital after the driver of a vehicle entered a “marked construction zone,” and fell into a pit next to the QEW in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Mississauga Road.

The two people injured in the incident were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

It’s unclear how or why the vehicle ended up in the construction zone.

The white sedan was eventually towed out of the pit and the scene has now cleared, however the investigation remains ongoing, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

That section of highway has been under construction since 2021.