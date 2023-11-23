TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two in hospital after vehicle carrying 6 passengers reportedly rolls over on DVP

    Toronto police

    A vehicle carrying six people reportedly rolled over on the Don Valley Parkway Wednesday night and sent two people to hospital.

    Police responded to reports of single-vehicle rollover on the DVP at Lawrence Avenue East at 10:50 p.m.

    In an email to CP24, police said there were six people in the vehicle at the time of the incident, two of whom were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    The northbound DVP ramp to westbound Lawrence Avenue was closed, but has since reopened.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Two people are dead after a vehicle explodes at the U.S.-Canada border, former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis is found guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law and a Canadian city hunts for an official bird. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News