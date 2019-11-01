

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO – A man and a girl have been taken into custody after multiple people were injured at a "rowdy" Halloween party in The Annex neighbourhood overnight.

Police said they were called to a home on Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night after a fight broke out.

Toronto paramedics said a total of six people were injured at the time. Two of the six victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. The other four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Of the victims, police said they could only confirm that three people sustained stab wounds in the incident.

Around 12:30 a.m., police said another victim arrived at hospital with serious injuries. Police said the man became unconscious and was being revived by hospital staff. His current condition is not known.

Police initially said the man who arrived at hospital was connected to the Madison Avenue incident but later said they could no longer confirm this until he had been interviewed.

Police said a man and a girl under the age of 18 have been taken into custody and they are not currently looking for anyone else.

No charges have been laid thus far.

More to come.