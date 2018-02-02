

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto paramedics say one male is in serious condition in a hospital trauma centre and another male was hurt after a stabbing incident in the Malvern area of Scarborough on Friday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Scotney Grove and Foregate Avenue, in the Sheppard Avenue East and Morningside Avenue area before 9 p.m. for a report of a man stabbed in the arm.

They arrived to find two males suffering from stab wounds.

One was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.

No suspect information was provided by investigators.