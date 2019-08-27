

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The execution of a search warrant at a North York home led to the seizure of two handguns and the arrest of two people.

On Monday, officers from the Toronto Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.

At the time, police allege a 9 mm black Glock 17 handgun and a .45 calibre silver revolver were seized, as well as several other rounds of ammunition in various calibres.

Two suspects, identified as 21-year-old Franklin Simon and 22-year-old Ansa Naveed, have been charged in connection with the investigation.

The pair was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.