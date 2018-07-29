

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they seized two handguns after detaining a suspected impaired driver who allegedly ran into three parked cars as he tried to flee police in Downsview early Sunday morning.

Police say they were conducting a liquor license inspection of a bar in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Chesswood Drive at 3:26 a.m. Sunday when they spotted a man leaving the area.

Investigators allege he got into the driver’s seat of a car and tried to drive away from the area.

When officers approached, he allegedly struck three parked vehicles in an attempt to drive away.

Officers then closed in and detained the driver.

A search of his vehicle allegedly yielded a loaded .45 calibre Sig Sauer P220 handgun with eight rounds in the magazine and a 9mm Glock 17 handgun with one round of ammunition.

An unknown quantity of cocaine and heroin was also found.

Investigators allege the serial number on one of the handguns was tampered with.

A suspect identified as Yass Abdillahi of Brampton was charged with 42 offences including six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, driving while ability impaired, assault with intent to resist arrest and numerous firearms offences.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Monday morning.