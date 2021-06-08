TORONTO -- Two Hamilton paramedics have been found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man who was shot while trying to help a stranger in 2017.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi died in hospital on Dec. 2, 2017 after being shot in the abdomen.

Two paramedics who attended the scene, identified as 55-year-old Steve Snively and 32-year-old Christopher Marchant, were charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life. According to their lawyer, the paramedics believed the teen was shot with a BB or Pellet gun and that the injuries were not serious.

According to a Special Investigations Unit report, Al-Hasnawi arrived at the hospital 40 minutes after police were called. He died 10 minutes after that.

