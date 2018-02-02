Two employees sustain minor injuries in armed robbery at Burlington bank
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 7:05AM EST
Two employees sustained minor injuries following an armed robbery at a bank in Burlington on Thursday night, police say.
The robbery occurred at a Scotiabank branch on Dundas Street near Appleby Line at around 7:50 p.m.
Halton police say that three male suspects entered the bank and approached the tellers. At the point, police say that one of the suspects brandished a handgun while the two others assaulted the tellers and made a demand for money.
The suspects subsequently fled the scene on foot after being given an undisclosed quantity of cash. They were last seen running southbound away from the bank.