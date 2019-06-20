

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





At least two employees at a car dealership in Vaughan have been injured in an apparently random stabbing.

It happened at a dealership near Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West Thursday evening.

Police said the stabbing happened inside the dealership and the victims did not know the perpetrator.

One person was seriously injured, while another sustained minor injuries. A third person may have sustained some injuries in the incident as well, police said. All are expected to survive.

One person is in custody in connection with the stabbing.