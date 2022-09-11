Two dogs stolen at knifepoint downtown returned 'unharmed' to owner

A woman has been arrested after two dogs were stolen at knifepoint in downtown Toronto earlier this month.

The two dogs, a golden brown Shih Tzu named Mari and a black Scottish Terrier named Yurield, have been returned to their owner “unharmed” and in “good health,” according to police.

On Sept. 1, the owner was walking the two dogs in the Yonge and Dundas streets area, at around 11 p.m.

Police said the victim walking the dogs was confronted by a man and a woman not known to them.

The man then pulled out a knife and took the victim’s dogs, according to police.

On Friday, the dogs were located in the area of Queen Street East and Bond Street and returned to their owner.

Angela Dupuis, 36, of Toronto was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

A male suspect is still outstanding. The male is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black baseball hat and had multiple tattoos on his body including one on his neck area. Police say he may be riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.