Two dead after three-vehicle crash in Peel Region

Police say two people have died after a car crash in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a collision on Highway 9 around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

They say the crash involved a pickup truck and two motorcycles.

OPP say a 51-year-old driver from Shelburne, Ont., died at the scene.

They say a 52-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.