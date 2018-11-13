Two dead after small plane crashes at Brantford Municipal Airport
Brantford Municipal Airport is seen in this image taken from Google Maps on Nov. 13, 2018.
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:38AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:45AM EST
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Brantford early Tuesday morning.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the Piper-Arrow plane crashed at the Brantford Municipal Airport on Aviation Avenue at around 8 a.m.
The two occupants of the plane have been pronounced dead.
Their names have not been released while police work to notify next of kin.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate the crash