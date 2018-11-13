

CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Brantford early Tuesday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the Piper-Arrow plane crashed at the Brantford Municipal Airport on Aviation Avenue at around 8 a.m.

The two occupants of the plane have been pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released while police work to notify next of kin.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate the crash