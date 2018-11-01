

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A toddler and an adult woman are both dead after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Thursday morning, Peel paramedics confirm.

It happened near Mavis and Burnhamthorpe roads at around 2:05 a.m.

Paramedics say that the child, believed to be about three years old, and the woman were both travelling in the same vehicle.

Two adult males also sustained serious injuries in the crash and were taken to a trauma centre.

The intersection remains closed while police conduct a full investigation at the scene.