

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead after the vehicle they were driving in struck parked construction equipment and burst into flames in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW in Oakville on Saturday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says emergency crews were called to QEW and Ford Drive just around 6 p.m. for a report of a car on fire.

Schmidt said they arrived to find “a gruesome scene,” with a vehicle ablaze and up against a large piece of construction equipment.

“Apparently the vehicle somehow exited the roadway and came into the back of construction equipment,” Schmidt said, saying officers were working to determine why the vehicle left the Ford Drive ramp and travelled for a quite a great distance before striking the construction equipment.

Schmidt said two people were later pronounced dead and remain inside the vehicle.

Schmidt said drivers passing through the area should expect delays but all lanes remain open.

The victims were not identified as police continue to notify next of kin.

The Ford Drive ramp onto the QEW will remain closed for much of the night as the investigation continues.