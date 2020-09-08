TORONTO -- Two police officers are injured after a bizarre incident on the Don Valley Parkway in which a suspected impaired driver intentionally rammed another vehicle and then got out of his car and threatened its driver with a machete.

Police say that they received a call at around 3 p.m. from a woman who was travelling along the southbound lanes of the highway near York Mills Road.

They say that the woman was “upset” and reported that she had been rammed multiple times by the suspect vehicle and that the driver had at one point gotten out and threatened her while holding a machete.

Police say that the woman told officers that she had tried to get away but was then followed by the suspect as she headed southbound on the highway.

“Our officers rushed to the scene and they were able to catch up to these two cars southbound on the Don Valley Parkway near Dundas Street where our officers attempted to pull that driver over. The driver rammed our police cars causing some damage but he was able to be stopped and our officers arrested him at the scene,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

Hopkinson did not provide any details about the nature of the injuries sustained by the officers but did say that both are believed to be in non-life threatening condition.

He said that it is also too soon to determine whether the suspect had any sort of relationship with the victim.

The southbound DVP is currently down to one lane at Dundas Street as police investigate.

“It has been a bit of a chaotic scene,” Hopkinson said.