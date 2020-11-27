TORONTO -- Two children have been injured in a collision on Highway 401 in Pickering Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Westney Road shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police said multiple people have been injured, including two children.

They have been transported to SickKids hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Several eastbound lanes of the highway are blocked due to the collision.

More to come…