

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two children and an adult have been transported to the hospital after a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, paramedics say.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the crash involved a small SUV vehicle and a transport truck.

The SUV ended up on its roof and the occupants inside were trapped, Schmidt said.The occupants have since been extricated from the vehicle and have been transported to the hospital.

“One child is a five-year-old that was ejected out of the vehicle and is in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries,” Schmidt said.

Another child sustained serious injuries and an adult was also transported to the hospital. Paramedics said the adult victim’s condition is now stable.

The eastbound lanes of the highway have been closed while police investigate the incident. Schmidt said the highway will likely be closed for several hours.

More to come.