Two children killed in Hamilton, Ont., ATV accident

Two children have died following an ATV accident in Hamilton, Ont.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton police responded to a call to help EMS and Fire near Miles and Airport roads in the community Binbrook.

Police said despite life-saving measures being done, the children succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Hamilton paramedics confirmed to CP24 that they transported two paediatric patients to the hospital without vital signs. They also said they took one adult patient to the hospital in stable condition.

Hamilton fire's Assistant Deputy Chief Ryan Coburn said the incident is a police matter and they would not be commenting on it.

In a tweet, Hamilton Police Superintendent Treena MacSween said the service is "heartbroken over this tragic incident."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends & first responders during this difficult time," she wrote.This investigation is ongoing.

