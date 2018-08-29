

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 10-year-old and a two-year-old have died after a two-vehicle collision in Stratford, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122 around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a minivan travelling north and a westbound SUV collided at the intersection.

Two people were declared dead and four others were transported to the hospital.

Of those taken to the hospital, three were suffering from critical injuries and one was in stable condition.

In a news release issued Wednesday, provincial police identified the two victims who died as 10-year-old Heeyul Son of Cambridge and two-year-old Daniel Nadon of Kitchener.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Thursday.

The condition of the other patients remains the same, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the OPP said that “charges will be reviewed” once the investigation is complete.