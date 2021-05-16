TORONTO -- Two young children are fighting for their lives after a vehicle went off the road in Vaughan, Ont. Sunday.

It happened on Athabasca Drive, just off Dufferin Street north of Teston Road.

At least five ambulances responded to the call, including one supervisor and two special response teams, York Paramedics told CP24.

The two children, aged 4 and 11, were transported to hospital in critical condition. Police said that an adult male neighbour was also transported with minor injuries.

Witnesses speaking to CP24 said they heard tire screeching and screaming in the lead up to the crash.

York Regional Police say that the 17-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.