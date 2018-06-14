

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A five-year-old and a seven-year-old have been transported to SickKids Hospital after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the area of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue at around 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Toronto paramedics confirmed the ages of the victims to CTV News Toronto at the scene of the shooting. One patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are possibly life-threatening, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released the gender of the victims.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate the incident.