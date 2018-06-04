

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two Toronto men are being charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood.

Police were called to an apartment building at Kingston Road and Lee Avenue around 11:10 p.m. on May 25.

According to a news release issued May 27, officers found a man lying on the street suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old William David Long of Toronto. Homicide investigators say they believe Long was attacked in the stairwell of 550 Kingston Road prior to being found on the street.

Tiek Anthony Kydd, 21, and Noah Hurlock, 19, of Toronto were taken into custody on June 4 and were each charged with first-degree murder.