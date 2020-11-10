TORONTO -- Two men are facing more than two dozen charges in connection with a quadruple shooting in Toronto this past weekend that left an innocent 12-year-old boy in life-threatening condition.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Stong Court just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

Toronto Interim Police Chief James Ramer announced the charges during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

“We have arrested two individuals who are facing 28 charges, including the very serious charges of attempt murder discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or endanger life aggravated assault and possession of restricted weapons without a license,” Ramer said.

The two suspects were arrested in what Ramer described as a “dynamic scene” at Bay and Dundas streets in downtown Toronto at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday.

Three loaded guns were also seized at the time of the arrest, Ramer said.

Police told reporters that they recovered at least 30 shell casings in the shooting that they described as “disgraceful.”

Ramer said that the boy was struck by gunfire as two occupants of one vehicle got out and began chasing another vehicle in a nearby parking lot, opening fire.

The boy was with his mother at the time of the shooting and had just been shopping in the area, according to Ramer.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.