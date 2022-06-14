Two boys, 14 and 15, charged with attempted murder in Mississauga shooting

Two teenage boys are facing attempted murder charges in connection to an April 2022 shooting that seriously injured another boy in a Mississauga townhouse complex.

Police were called to the area of Creditview and Britannia roads at about 3:15 p.m. on April 5 for reports of shots fired inside a home.

They arrived to find a teenage boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition and remains there today in stable condition.

On June 10, police arrested and charged two teenage boys.

A 14-year-old Mississauga boy was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharge firearm with intent, while a 15-year-old boy faces charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Neither boy can be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 14-year-old accused appeared in Brampton court for a bail hearing on June 10 while the 15-year-old accused appeared there the following day.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.