

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two bodies were discovered in an overturned vehicle by hydro crews called to repair a power outage near Pickering's Mount Zion neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police say that hydro workers reported to the area of Sideline 4 and Pickering Concession Road 8 around 1:15 a.m.

Police say the crews discovered a black pickup truck off the road with two deceased persons inside. The vehicle was upside down, on its roof.

Police believe the truck struck a hydro pole and then flipped over.

Investigators have identified the bodies as that of a 51-year-old male from Oshawa and an adult female. Their families are being contacted.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sgt. Phillips of the Traffic Service s Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5262.