

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two women have been arrested after a pair of robberies at a Brampton retirement home last month.

Police say that two suspects accompanied by three children and a cat attended a retirement home in the vicinity of Peel Centre Drive and Central Parkway Drive at around 7 p.m. on June 4.

It is alleged that the suspects gained entry to one of the units by explaining that they needed to use the washroom. After the suspects left, police say that an 80-year-old victim realized that his wallet was missing. The victim’s debit card was then used to make several transactions, according to police.

The second incident took place at the same retirement home between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on June 17.

Police say that the same suspects again attended the retirement home with children in tow.

It is alleged that the suspects convinced an 83-year-old resident to invite them inside his unit. After they left, police say that the resident realized that some of his property was missing.

Lucy Lakatos, 37, and Jackie Lakatos, 32, were both arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of theft, possession of stolen property, and multiple counts of fraud.

Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims out there who have not yet come forward.