Two arrested after fight over gun at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square

Police are seen at Yonge-Dundas Square on March 4, 2022 after a fight involving a firearm. (Mike Nguyen/CP24) Police are seen at Yonge-Dundas Square on March 4, 2022 after a fight involving a firearm. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico

Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton