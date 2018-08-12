

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A two-alarm fire that consumed three vehicles parked outside a Scarborough home and then spread to the residence itself has been extinguished.

Toronto Fire says that they were first called to a residence on Orton Park Road at around 3:50 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. They say that the fire had involved three vehicles by the time crews arrived and then spread to a garage and a two-storey home.

According to Toronto Fire, the blaze fully consumed the vehicles and the garage but was contained to only the first floor of the home.

They say that firefighters then entered the home through its rear and were able to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.

Oroton Park Road is currently closed from Merkley Square to Botany Hills Road.